Chikiplum is already immunized against COVID-19. José Luis Ríos received the first dose of Pfizer recently together with the group of people with rare diseases and orphans, so he was quite excited.

The member of The Artist of the Year, who was sentenced along with Josimar, confirmed the information to El popular during an interview. In the conversation, he revealed that he attended the vaccination center with his wife and other short acquaintances.

The comedian was grateful for having had the opportunity to inoculate himself against the coronavirus. “We don’t think it will come that fast. I was anxious. (…) It is an opportunity that gives us life “ , He said.

Jose Luis Rios He specified that so far he had not presented any side effects: “None, thank God. Only my arm hurts, but the nurses told me that it will pass as the days go by ”.

The popular Chikiplum also referred to the challenge he will have to face against Josimar in Gisela Valcárcel’s program. “I think he has the best voice in the salsa genre, but I don’t shrink from anyone. I’ll do the job on the dance floor. Nobody scares me and I’m not saying it out of arrogance, “he said.

For this reason, he asked his followers to vote for him and released a video in which he showed users how to use the América Televisión platform to help continue in the competition: “Friends, I want to continue counting on your support. Here are the steps to vote, thank you very much in advance for your support ”.

