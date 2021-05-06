José Luis Ríos ‘Chikiplum’ sent a forceful message to Magaly Medina for having harshly criticized her participation in Artist of the year. The comic actor expressed his outrage after hearing the host say that “he does not sing or dance” and refer to him in a pejorative way when commenting on his dwarfism.

Through a publication on his official Instagram, the artist, who is part of the cast of El reventonazo de la chola, clarified to the ATV figure that his short stature is not an impediment to achieving his goals in life.

“Why do they put it on?” Asks Mrs. Magaly. First of all, he refers to me as “little boy”, “little actor”. Use terms in a pejorative way, like other comments about me and what I do. I am a short person, not a “little one”, someone with the same opportunities as any participant. My height does not define my work and what I can achieve ”, he asserted.

In the face of criticism from Magaly medina about his participation in The Artist of the Year, ‘Chikiplum’ He also announced that he is a musician, a graduate of the José María Arguedas Folklore School, and a music teacher at the Jesús Mi Redentor School. In addition, he asked that circus art and its representatives be respected.

“Like any artist, I have a lot to improve, for this it helps me a lot to learn from the experiences and opportunities that God gives me. I hope to keep moving forward, improving, learning. I am very happy with what I do, because my support, my support, are my family and friend, “he said. Jose Luis Rios.

The comic artist José Luis Ríos surprised by making a revelation about one of his companions from The Artist of the Year. The popular ‘Chikiplum’ He was dissatisfied with the artists chosen for the sentence (La Uchulú and Fabio Agostini) and said that Milett Figueroa should have been included in the mentioned group.

In conversation with the press, he stated: “Instead of La Uchulú, I would have sent Milett (Figueroa) to sentence, I think that, although she did better than the first gala, she did not do very well to obtain the score she obtained. Santi Lesmes told her that she did very well, and I think that was excessive ”.

