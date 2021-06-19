The comic actor José Luis Ríos, known as’Chikiplum‘, announced a never before seen show for the grand finale of The Artist of the Year, where he will compete against La Uchulú, Anahí de Cárdenas, Pamela Franco, Josimar and Laurita Pacheco, in the search to lift the long-awaited winning cup.

“With everything, I get to win, I get to the final to raise the cup. I am preparing a lot, my show will be a surprise, I arrive with new pirouettes and acrobatics, I am giving my all. And I arrive with two greats, my wife Katy and my godfather Manolo Rojas. In addition, I arrive vocally prepared ”, the artist assured the press.

The trophy is not the only thing that the winner of the talent show will take home, but will also receive a check for 30,000 soles. ‘Chikiplum‘He has already defined the purpose of the sum of money, if he manages to defeat his strong rivals in the production of America television.

“I would fulfill a great dream, start building my little house and thus give my family independence,” he commented when asked what he would do if he was the winner.

Chikiplum in Artist of the Year

In addition, the competitor feels very confident in his talent and for having reached the grand finale of the space, even though he was not the favorite at the beginning of the season.

“Many people did not believe in ‘Chikiplum’, the participants did not see me as a competition, and that gave me strength to show who I am, now I am in the final, now I am at the level of any other artist. I am satisfied to reach the final, but not full, that will be when I win, and that will be a gift for my daughter, I want her to see that her dad, who is short, won a contest for tall artists. I’m not going to let this opportunity go by ”, he concluded.

The artist of the year, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.