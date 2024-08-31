According to Google Trends search statistics, Chihuahuans are the citizens least interested in judicial reform in the country.

According to the internet search engine, Chihuahua is ranked 31st out of 32 states nationwide with the lowest search results for information about judicial reform, only above Sinaloa. The topic that Chihuahuans searched for the most during the last seven days is the television program La Casa de los Famosos, followed by the word “medal” and in third place “NFL.” Judicial reform or the judiciary appears in 25th place on the search list. At the state level, the population that searched the most for references to judicial reform on Google was Parral, followed by Delicias, Chihuahua, Juárez and Cuauhtémoc, according to the statistical center of the main internet browser. Judicial reform contemplates changes in more than 16 articles of the Mexican Constitution, as well as rethinking the judicial system. Among the proposed modifications are: the reduction of ministers in the Supreme Court; plenary sessions would change to be public; Judges and ministers will be elected by popular vote every three years and the proposed persons chosen by the president, the Congress of the Union and the judiciary; the creation of two bodies to supervise the Supreme Court and the possibility that magistrates, judges, ministers or personnel of the judiciary can be denounced by any citizen. It also proposes imposing six-month deadlines to resolve cases in the judicial system, four-month deadlines for criminal proceedings; in addition, the initiative establishes that the proposed system be replicated in the country, which would lead to the creation of independent bodies and the states will have a period of 180 days from the date the reform is published.