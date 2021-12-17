It looks like it just came out of a hairdresser

How did the chihuahua with straight hair on the head to get that strange hairstyle? He looks like he just came out of a crazy hairdresser’s salon and instead he did it all himself. According to his human family, this is a result of his fur after getting himself rubbed a little over a sweater.

Photo source from ViralHog YouTube video

Eevee is a Chihuahua breed dog long-haired, went viral on the net after the tutor posted in which he looks like a little punk. All the fault of the sweater he wore on February 16th. In Spring, Texas, USA, where he lives, it was very cold that day.

I took a nap on my couch and woke up with her moving around and adjusting to her new sweater. When I opened my eyes and looked in his direction, I could only laugh hysterically.

This is the story of his best human friend.

Eevee couldn’t understand why her best human friend laughed so hard looking at him. But she also actually felt a little different and couldn’t understand why. If he had had a mirror in front of him, he would have understood it on the fly.

I immediately picked up the phone and recorded it in all its static lack of awareness.

And the video starring the sweet long-haired Chihuahua puppy soon went viral on the account ViralHog YouTube.

Photo source from ViralHog YouTube video

Chihuahua with straight hair does not understand the reason for all that fun: is there something wrong with her?

The video obviously went viral as soon as it was posted online. Because the scene is certainly nice.

Photo source from ViralHog YouTube video

Who knows if Eeve later realized what had happened that was so funny.