Chihuahua, Chih.- Meeting tourism specialists from all over the country will meet in May of next year in Chihuahua capital, after winning the title of host of the annual event of the Mexican Association of Professionals in Fairs, Exhibitions, Congresses and Conventions (Amprofec).

The news was announced during the IBTM Americas, which is taking place in Mexico City, where the ¡Ah Chihuahua! Tourism Promotion Trust, as well as the offices of the Juárez and Chihuahua Convention Bureaus, are carrying out important work to continue consolidating the entity as a destination for business tourism.

“These types of results put us on the map of references for leaders who organize these types of events at a national level,” said Julio Chávez Ventura, director of the ¡Ah Chihuahua! Trust.

He explained that all the professionals who work for fairs and conventions, those who set up the catering, the sound system, the person who installs the stands, those who are dedicated to transportation and in fact all those who work around a fair and convention, will be in Chihuahua.

The Amprofec event will take place in May 2025.