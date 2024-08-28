Ciudad Juarez.– In six months, the state of Chihuahua went from fourth to second place nationwide among the entities with the most adolescents in criminal proceedings for various crimes.

While in January 352 minors were reported under internment or external measures, in June the figure rose by 21.07 percent, to 420, almost double the number reported in January of last year.

The participation of adolescents in various crimes in Ciudad Juárez has been documented by this media based on official information. For example, yesterday in an initial hearing for aggravated kidnapping, the victim recounted the participation of at least two adolescents in his capture, captivity and torture, before being released.

On Saturday, the Municipal Police reported the arrest of Luis Iván LG, 18, and a 17-year-old teenager who allegedly had almost a pound and a half of marijuana in their possession.

Last Wednesday, the same agency reported the arrest of a teenager and five other adults with alleged involvement in the murder of a man in the Parajes de San Isidro neighborhood, who they tried to force into a sewer early Monday morning, the 19th.

At the state level, the figures show this criminal activity in groups of minors, their apprehension or individualization and subsequent follow-up in criminal proceedings.

In January 2023, there were 242 minors in all of Chihuahua with custodial or non-custodial sanctions, in precautionary or sanction measures, and for crimes under common law or federal law. The Decentralized Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Reintegration does not perform the breakdown by state, but at the national level. In the state it only specifies the total figure. Those 242 people who were in the Chihuahua penal system placed the entity as the seventh highest, with Jalisco in front, with 500 young people going through its courts, or the State of Mexico with 440.