Chihuahua, Chih.- Almost at the end of the hot season, the federal Ministry of Health reported that there are 3 deaths and 74 cases of medical attention in Chihuahua due to high temperatures. With this, in this season in which a drought was felt in the state territory, Chihuahua occupied the 13th place in terms of deaths at the national level.

The season of extreme temperatures, during which epidemiological records of injuries and, above all, deaths are recorded nationwide, began on March 17, 2024, and is expected to end in at least 15 days, when September will end.

However, the months of intense heat were recorded during April, May and June, when the state reached temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in some regions and municipalities.

The incidents are divided into heat strokes, dehydration and burns, which can even claim people’s lives in some cases. In this context, there were three deaths in the state territory, as well as 74 cases, which are divided as follows:

As regards dehydration, this was the most common case with a total of 39 cases, followed by heat stroke, which accounted for 34 cases, while only one burn occurred during the season.

Regarding deaths, Chihuahua recorded a total of three deaths, all of which were related to heat stroke. In this regard, the state ranked 13th nationwide, but well below Veracruz, Baja California and Sonora, which reached 70, 46 and 33 cases respectively.

Taking into account the number of cases reported in this state, the mortality rate is only two percent of the cases.

