“There was no reason for this subject to carry out the action he did, apparently he got confused,” says the Chihuahua Prosecutor.

Syria Fernanda, Chemical Engineering student and outstanding striker of the “Adelitas” soccer team, He lost his life in a tragic attack in northern Mexico.

However, according to the latest statements of César Jauregui MorenoProsecutor of the State of Chihuahua, this brutal act appears to have been the result of a confusion on the part of the hitman involved.

The municipal president of Chihuahua, Marco Bonilla, has confirmed that the authorities have managed to arrest a man identified as the alleged person responsible for this crime.

In addition, a long weapon and the vehicle in which the criminals tried to escape after committing the crime have been seized. assassination of Syrian Fernanda, student at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH).

The Chihuahua Prosecutor's Office (FGE) has announced that it is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Defense (Sedena) and the Attorney General's Office (FGR) to clarify the circumstances that led to this attack.

“There was no reason for this guy to carry out the action he did, apparently he got confused. We are also investigating that. This girl had absolutely nothing to do with organized crime groups or criminals, but sometimes, and this is a terrible case, there is confusion that causes these events,” said the Prosecutor of Chihuahua, César Jáuregui. .

The alleged murdereridentified as Héctor Manuel MR, alias “El Meny,” He is originally from Parral, Chihuahua. He was arrested when he was heading to Ciudad Juárez, and two firearms, magazines and cartridges were found in his possession.

After carrying out ballistic tests, the authorities confirmed that these weapons fully match those used to take the life of Syria Fernanda.

The team Adelitas UACHshocked by the tragic loss of one of its members, has added a black bow to its profile photo in a gesture of mourning and solidarity.

Syria Fernanda, who had a bright future ahead of her, was about to turn 20 on October 3, which makes this loss even more devastating.