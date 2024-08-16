Chihuahua.- The Municipality of Chihuahua issued a statement regretting the death of a Public Works Department employee following an accident and pledging to support the family with the necessary expenses.

The statement explains that on the morning of Friday, August 16, a trailer carrying a V6 tractor and a vibratory compactor on a low bed, which was being driven by two Municipal Government employees, suffered an accident in which unfortunately one of the workers lost his life.

“As a Municipal Government, we deeply regret this accident. We have already contacted the victim’s family and are supporting them in this terrible moment, hoping for a prompt resignation, assisting them in their administrative needs in this painful process.”

The events took place on the exit ramp of Periférico R. Almada, towards the Cuauhtémoc highway, where due to the weight of the machinery the trailer ended up overturning; in the accident, one of the crew members lost his life after being trapped under the heavy machinery, while the other suffered an injury in one of his legs, which was treated immediately and then transferred to the Ángeles Hospital, where he will be given the necessary follow-up.

Finally, as a Municipal Government, we will take care of the funeral expenses, as well as the payment of the corresponding insurance in this type of situation; we will also carry out the corresponding labor investigations and we will remain attentive to the proceedings of the case to give the proper follow-up” concludes the message from the municipal authority.