Chihuahua is the state with the highest suicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the entire country, with 14.6 points, more than double the national average, which stood at 6.8 points, according to the results of the Inegi’s Registered Death Statistics report.

According to the official graph, the state of Chihuahua leads the national list, followed by Yucatan, with 14.4 points and further down by Aguascalientes and Campeche, tied with 10.2 points.

The rate of deaths recorded by suicide per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the federal entity of habitual residence, was 6.8 at the national level, the study indicates.

As for the main causes of suicide, the most common causes were hanging, strangulation or suffocation, with 85.5 percent, and firearms, with 5.5 percent; while poisoning due to exposure to harmful substances reached 5.2 percent.

The 15 to 24 and 25 to 34 age groups accounted for the highest percentage of suicides, with 24.4 and 28.2 percent, respectively.

This year, from January to June, a total of 266 suicides were recorded in the state of Chihuahua.

Of these cases, 48 ​​correspond to women and 218 to men, according to data provided by the Chihuahua Institute of Mental Health (ICHSM).

“This increase is significant compared to the previous year, when 235 suicides were recorded during the same period,” reported the ICHSM, in collaboration with the Criminal Statistics Unit of the State Attorney General’s Office.

The monthly analysis shows that the month with the highest number of suicides was April, with 56 cases.

Ciudad Juárez is the municipality with the highest number of cases, with 77. It is followed by Chihuahua with 61 and Cuauhtémoc with 23.

In the state, the months of May and June also presented significant figures, with 50 suicides each. In contrast, January and February had lower numbers, with 39 and 35, respectively.

The breakdown by age group reveals that the most affected group is the 25-29 age group, with 37 cases reported by June 2024, followed by the 45-49 age group, with 19 reports. The data indicate that suicides are most prevalent in young adults and middle-aged adults.

As for the methods used to carry out suicides, suspension, which refers to hanging, is the most commonly used.

In men, the use of firearms is also a significant method, while in women, in addition to suspension, cases of intoxication and use of firearms are observed.