Ciudad Juárez— Governor Maru Campos participated in the NADBank Summit 2024, held in San Antonio, Texas, where she presented Chihuahua’s progress in economic development.

During his speech, Campos reported that the state leads in exports to the United States, with a total of 69 billion dollars in 2023.

The governor highlighted growth in key sectors such as semiconductors, electromobility, aerospace and medical devices.

He also mentioned that the relationship between Chihuahua and Taiwan is expanding, focusing on the relocation of the semiconductor supply chain.

Campos also acknowledged the role of NADBank, led by John Beckham, in financing infrastructure projects on the US-Mexico border, contributing to the well-being of the most vulnerable groups.

He said that with the support of NADBank, his administration has provided drinking water and drainage to more than 170,000 people, highlighting that these projects offer a positive outlook for citizens.