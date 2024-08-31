Ciudad Juarez.- Chihuahua was one of the 10 states in the country from which challenges were filed before the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation against the distribution of plurinominal seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to information from the country’s top electoral body, 1,688 challenges had been received by Sunday, the date on which the deadline ended. Of these, 98.5 percent were filed in federal courts.

The rest come from state courts such as Hidalgo, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guerrero and Nuevo León.

The magistrates, the same organization reported, plan to resolve these issues in the public session this Wednesday to define the composition of the Congress of the Union approved by the National Electoral Institute (INE) in which Morena and allies obtained 364 seats in San Lázaro and 83 places in the Senate of the Republic.

According to the project issued by the Commission on Prerogatives and Political Parties of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Chihuahua is entitled to five plurinominal spaces, less than in the current legislature.

Of the nine deputies who managed to enter by relative majority, five entered through the plurinominal route in the first electoral district, which adds up to 14 legislators from Chihuahua.

The current legislature, on the other hand, has seven plurinominal deputies, apart from the nine that were elected by vote, which makes a total of 16 representatives.

The following people won their seats through the plurinominal route: Rocío González Alonso, Armando Cabada, Graciela Ortiz González, Alfredo ‘El Caballo’ Lozoya Santillán and Greycy Durán Alarcón.

Meanwhile, the 16 federal deputies from Chihuahua who are about to conclude their legislative term managed to approve only one out of every four initiatives they presented to the plenary during three years of work.

Chihuahua legislators presented 270 initiatives for analysis and discussion in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, of which 70 were approved and 200 will remain “pending” in the Committee tables.

The figure represents 25.9 percent productivity, according to data on the parliamentary statistics portal from the recent electoral process held in June.