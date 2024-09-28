The National Association of Universities and Higher Education Institutions (Anuies) reported together with the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH), that the state of Chihuahua will host the Anuies-tic 2024 Meeting, from October 18 to 23, when they will coincide in the state great representatives of the universities that make up this national association.

The event was announced yesterday from the UACH Rectorate. This academic and research activity will have the participation of 150 higher education institutions under the motto “The social commitment of Higher Education in the Digital Transformation”.

During the announcement, Professor Luis Rivera Campos, rector of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, expressed that this meeting, which is held within the framework of the 70th anniversary of the highest house of studies, is a unique opportunity to reflect on the fundamental role that Universities play in the digital transformation of our society.

“We must not only adapt to new technologies, but also lead the change to ensure that access to knowledge is inclusive and equitable. Anuies-tic is an opportunity to transcend borders and strengthen new ties of communication with other universities, both inside and outside the country,” said Rivera Campos.

For his part, José Luis Ponce López, director of Information and Communication Technologies at Anuies, added that the meeting will feature a series of conferences, workshops and activities focused on the challenges and opportunities that digital transformation represents for education institutions. superior.

It should be noted that the activities will be carried out in two modalities: virtual conferences on October 18, followed by workshops that will conclude on October 21.

In addition, the in-person conferences, which will take place on October 22 and 23 at Expochihuahua, will offer a space for the exchange of knowledge and experiences between academics, technology specialists and those responsible for the digital transformation of universities, as well as the public. in general.