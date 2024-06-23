Chihuahua.- With 9,910 fraud complaints filed with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) between 2021 and the first quarter of 2024, the state capital doubles Juárez, the largest city in the entity, in the incidence of this crime, due to which not even 1% of the accused are sentenced by the courts of justice.

In the five largest municipalities of the entity, 17,353 complaints of fraud have been received in this period of three years and three months. Of the total, only 55 have resulted in judicial resolutions; while another 64 were attended to through conciliation through the Alternative Justice areas of the Public Ministry.

Chihuahua is where the incidence is highest in the last three years: there were 1,686 complaints received during 2021, which skyrocketed to 4,647 in 2022, mainly due to fraud by financial companies like Aras, which scammed thousands of people. of those who received money for supposed investments that would generate returns.

In 2023, as complaints about financial fraud continue with less intensity, complaints in the capital amounted to 2,835, while as of March 2024, 742 complaints have been received for this crime.

In this way, in the state capital there were almost 10 thousand complaints for the crime of fraud in this reference period, but only 37 sentences were issued in the accumulated of the same years, while another 28 cases were resolved in the instance. prejudicial

In Juárez, the record of this crime is lower. In 2021, 1,438 complaints of fraud were filed, while in 2022 the incidence showed a drop to 1,277 cases, a quarter of those registered that year in the state capital.

In 2023, the border had a slight increase in incidence to 1,421 cases and until the first half of 2024, 532 complaints had accumulated. In this way, in all the reference years there were 4,668 complaints, of which only 11 cases have resulted in a court ruling and another 15 have been resolved through the Alternative Justice areas of the Attorney General’s Office itself.

The next municipality with a high incidence is Cuauhtémoc, with 1,138 cases accumulated in the period of three previous years and the three months of 2024. Of these, only two have been resolved with a sentence and six through conciliation mechanisms.

The cities of Delicias and Parral are the following in terms of incidence of the crime of fraud, the first with 931 accumulated complaints, four sentences and one alternative resolution; the second with 706 cases, only one sentence and 14 conciliatory agreements.