Chihuahua.- Chihuahua is the capital of additive manufacturing in the country due to its strategic value for the future of the Mexican industry, said Ricardo Sáenz, director of Intelligy 3DLab at the 2024 Competitiveness Forum. During his presentation entitled “Mentefactura: The value of additive manufacturing,” Sáenz stressed that the adoption of this technology is not only a competitive advantage, but an imperative need for the industry in Mexico. “Additive manufacturing transforms the way we design and produce, allowing us to be more agile and efficient,” said Sáenz. He explained that this technology, also known as 3D printing, has revolutionized key sectors such as the automotive, aerospace and medical industries by reducing costs, production times and generating less waste. Sáenz emphasized that the key is in “mentefactura,” a concept that goes beyond simple manufacturing. “Mindmaking involves not only doing, but innovating in the process of creating. It is a mentality that fosters creativity and problem solving, where additive manufacturing plays a fundamental role,” he said. The director of Intelligy 3DLab highlighted that the state is home to the largest number of companies dedicated to this productive sector. “We must invest in training and in the adoption of a culture of innovation. Only in this way will we be able to take full advantage of the advantages that additive manufacturing offers,” he said. Sáenz urged industrial and academic leaders to collaborate in the creation of a robust ecosystem that facilitates the transition to additive manufacturing. “Let us remember that we are in the process of change and as Steve Jobs said, “only the truly crazy and convinced of changing the world, achieve it.” We are going to make this happen in Chihuahua,” he concluded.