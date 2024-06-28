Chihuahua— Governor Maru Campos held a meeting with Rafael Foley, the United States Consul in Ciudad Juárez, with whom she mainly discussed the issue of immigration.

During the meeting, which was attended by state security authorities and the diplomat’s work team, the migration crisis and the strategies undertaken by the State to mitigate its effects and guarantee the well-being of the population were discussed.

The president and the diplomat agreed to maintain constant communication between the United States and Chihuahua, with the aim of working together to resolve the most pressing problems.

They also agreed to continue collaboration to strengthen security and economic development in the region, and reviewed the growth opportunities that the entity has in areas such as trade and investment, education and culture, among others.

The head of the Executive was accompanied by the State Attorney General, César Jáuregui; the Secretary of Public Security, Gilberto Loya Chávez and the Secretary General of the Government, Santiago de la Peña.

As part of Foley’s team, the Economic Affairs Officer, Gilberto Torres-Vela, spoke about the current situation in both countries, while the Consul for Press, Culture and Education, Caroline Schneider, detailed the programs and projects that are being promoted in her field.