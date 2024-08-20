Mexico City.- In July of this year, intentional homicides increased by 42.3 percent in 18 of the 50 most violent cities in the country.

According to the biweekly security report, presented this Tuesday at the National Palace, the increase in murders is determined in comparison with those recorded in December 2018, the first month of the current Administration.

The list of municipalities where the increase in executions occurred includes the port of Acapulco, in Guerrero, with 66 cases; Leon with 63, Celaya with 21 and Apaseo el Grande with eight, in Guanajuato; as well as Cuauhtémoc with 11 and Chihuahua with 33, in the state of the same name. Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco, registered 31 intentional homicides last month; Monterrey 28, Cuernavaca 22, Cajeme 20, Hermosillo 20 and Guaymas 5, in Sonora; Uruapan 19, Zamora 12 and Jacona six, in Michoacán; Manzanillo 18, Ensenada 13 and San Luis Potosí 11.

In the overall assessment, the Security Secretariat announced that the number of intentional homicides in the 50 priority municipalities, in the month of July, decreased by 18.3 percent, compared to December 2018.

“30 municipalities registered a decrease of 38.6 percent, on average; 18 municipalities registered an increase of 42.3 percent, on average, and two municipalities remained unchanged,” the document details. The average number of homicides in the most violent cities in the country went from 38 to 31 cases per day. It was also reported that, in the first seven months of the year, the six states in the country that concentrate 44.4 percent of intentional homicides are Guanajuato, Baja California, State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Jalisco and Guerrero, with a total of 7,841 cases.

It was also announced that, in the case of federal crimes, a 30 percent increase in organized crime and a 20.6 percent increase in tax crimes was reported, compared to 2023.