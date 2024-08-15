Chihuahua— Chihuahua native Cindy Nava has won the primary election to be the Democratic Party’s candidate for a seat in the New Mexico Senate, potentially making her the first Latina to represent the Ninth District of that U.S. state.

Nava was one of the first undocumented immigrants to benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (known as DACA, aimed at protecting people who had arrived in the United States as minors from deportation), whose beneficiaries were called “dreamers.”

The 35-year-old from Chihuahua is a dreamer who, after working in the New Mexico Legislature without pay and rising to a mid-level position in the White House in this Joe Biden administration, was nominated for a candidacy by the Democrats, which she won and made her a candidate for state senator for the general elections to be held in November.

The Acceso Latino association, part of the Carlos Slim Foundation of Mexico and the United States, celebrated the victories of Cindy Nava and Gabe Vásquez (of Latin origin although born in El Paso, Texas), registered since last July, in the framework of the electoral contest in that country.

The organization, which promotes the participation of members of the Latino community in elected office nationwide, believes that both candidates are on the verge of achieving a historic result in Hispanic representation in the state.

Latino Victory Fund is a political action committee that aims to increase Latino political participation and action by increasing representation at all levels of government, from school boards to Congress to the White House.

Congressman Gabe Vasquez, currently representing New Mexico’s District 2, has secured his seat in the November 5 general election.

“On the other hand, Cindy Nava, candidate for State Senate District 9, also obtained a victory in the primary elections. Thus, if she is elected in the general elections, she would become the first Latina to represent that district and the first ‘dreamer’ to serve in any legislature in New Mexico,” said Acceso Latino in a statement.

In this regard, Sindy M. Benavides, president and CEO of the Latino Victory Fund, highlighted the importance of this victory for the community.

Benavides highlighted the importance of Nava’s participation, who arrived in the United States as an undocumented immigrant almost 30 years ago.

“Cindy’s victory in November would mark a milestone and serve as an inspiration for Latinos, immigrants and undocumented people seeking a better life in the United States,” he said.

Benavides also highlighted Nava’s work as a community leader and her interest in improving the lives of working families in New Mexico.

“Their focus on improving the state’s education system, ensuring access to affordable housing, and providing quality, accessible health care will significantly strengthen economic opportunity and mobility for future generations,” said Benavides, who noted that the victories of both candidates represent an important advance for Latino representation, even though their victory in the November elections is not assured, as the spaces for Latino representatives continue to increase at the national and local levels.

To the White House

On February 11, El Diario announced the resignation of the Chihuahua native from a position in the White House that she had held for almost two years.

“After almost two years of working at the White House, as senior policy advisor to the secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Chihuahua-born Cindy Nava announced her resignation from her position to run for the New Mexico Senate,” the newspaper reported.

“I was undocumented for more than 20 years and I will fight for them; that is why I know well the needs of Hispanic people who struggle in this country,” said the woman born in the city of Chihuahua, with roots in Santa Rosalía de Cuevas, municipality of Belisario Domínguez.

“From undocumented to collaborating in the White House, this is the story of a girl from Chihuahua who years ago was taken by her parents to the United States in search of the ‘American dream’ and on July 18, by presidential appointment, will be sworn in as advisor to the Department of Housing and Urban Development of that country,” El Diario also published days before her arrival at the position she held until a few days ago since 2022.

Shortly before leaving her job at the White House last week, Nava announced her intention to resign to run for the Democratic Party in the neighboring state. She would thus leave her position in the United States Federal Executive, grateful to President Joe Biden who appointed her, to face another challenge in her career, that of submitting to the scrutiny of the voters of one of the states with the largest number of immigrants.

Nava said he has not forgotten where he comes from, despite having been in the seat of power of what is considered the most powerful country in the world.

She hid her origins for years and learned English so well that no one suspected her immigration status. She even worked as an intern in the New Mexico State Legislature and Government without being detected, always with a professional interest, and although she was never able to access a salary, her dream was always that one day she would become an active part in generating positive changes in the country.

Camouflage was easy, because along with the language, as a child she learned about the culture, history, laws and letters of that country and although at home with her family she maintained Mexican customs and Spanish, her academic training was one hundred percent Anglo-Saxon.

In 2020, four members of the federal Congress, including the current US Secretary of the Interior, Debra Haaland (at that time a congresswoman), put forward Cindy Nava’s name as a nominee to occupy a position within the current Government. At that time, Cindy was still a resident, however, she had her sights set on obtaining citizenship, which she achieved a few months later in February 2021.

After this, in 2022 Cindy received a call with a job invitation, which she unquestionably accepted.

Currently, in addition to her experience in the Federal Executive, she has a long history in legislative work in New Mexico, where she collaborated as an intern within the local Legislature of that state without pay and with her immigration status hidden until she managed to regularize her situation and was able to be paid.

Your own American dream

As she heads into the general election, Cindy Nava now believes that New Mexico needs its own version of the American dream: a state where every child receives a first-class education, where everyone has a place to call home, and where everyone has affordable, professional health care.

Cindy’s platform includes a priority of quality education for all, which means paying educators what they are worth, creating world-class facilities for learning, and creating ways for parents to be involved in their children’s education.

“Everyone needs a place to call home: Ask any young person and most young families and they will tell you that the American dream of homeownership is becoming unattainable. At the U.S. Department of Housing, I worked to ensure that we expanded housing opportunities to communities across the country, particularly for first-time homebuyers,” she says.

Another priority is ensuring access to health care. “As a former undocumented immigrant for 20 years and a brain surgery survivor, I know firsthand how important access to health care is. Health care should not be rationed based on who can afford it. Just as all New Mexicans deserve an effective and affordable education, we all deserve safe and affordable health care.”

TO KNOW

• She is a long-time resident of Bernalillo, New Mexico. She shares her home with her husband Hector and their two dogs, Pebbles and Khloe. Cindy’s goal is to ensure that all residents of District 9 can build their own New Mexican dream.

