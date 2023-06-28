It will not be a letter of apology, but rather of clarification. However, this will be enough for José Mourinho to avoid disqualification for sentences issued immediately after Monza-Roma on May 3, valid for the 33rd round of the championship. The decision of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office is expected for this afternoon, probably in the early hours, but the final decision should be precisely that of the plea bargain. In short, a narrow escape for the Roma coach, who will already have to serve a 4-match disqualification in the Europa League (but the club hopes to reduce it through the appeal it will present in the next few days).

The plea deal

In short, Roma and the FIGC are working right now on a plea deal to avoid the disqualification of the Portuguese coach (the concrete risk was a two-match stoppage). Which, in fact, will make public a letter in which he will clarify his thoughts regarding the sentences released immediately after the match played at the U-Power Stadium. Where Mourinho had attacked the referee Daniele Chiffi (“Technically he is horrible, from a human point of view he is not empathetic, he does not create relationships with anyone. He is the worst referee I have ever met in my career”), but above all the category and the system: “Our limit is precisely this, we don’t have the strength that other clubs have to say “we don’t want this referee””. And the clarification will mainly focus on this point, which is the key to everything, with Mourinho specifying that he didn’t mean to imply anything in particular and didn’t want to be detrimental to the honourability of football institutions. In this way, however, Mou will be able to be on the bench as early as next August 20, the day of the first championship match. With a sigh of relief from Rome.