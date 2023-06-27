Another day of truth for José Mourinho. In fact, after a patient track record with the Federal Prosecutor, the Chiffi case could now reach its final act. That is, a plea agreement that allows the Roma coach not to go to court and risk one or two rounds of disqualification to be served in the first days of next championship. The yellow and red club, of course, would pay a heavy fine that would be donated to a charity, but more would also be needed. Special One will have to issue an apology statement not so much to Chiffi, but to the refereeing world, saying that it was not his intention to delegitimize him.

the accusations

—

As is well known, after the match against Monza – which Roma had drawn – the Portuguese coach had defined the referee as “the poorest” he had met in his career, also adding: “Roma as a club He doesn’t have the strength to say we don’t want this referee, like other clubs do.” It is above all the second part of the statements that puts the technician at risk and therefore an apology – whether sincere or “political” – seems to be the only way out to reach an agreement. But be careful: it is not at all certain that the Federal Court will allow itself to be convinced, despite the agreement that the club has reached with the Public Prosecutor’s Office. From what is whispered, the recent suspensions imposed by UEFA and the attitude of Mou (never regretted) do not attract favors. It is possible, however, that one does not want to run the risk of making the Portuguese a sort of martyr. In any case, Rocchi’s words remain as the guiding star: “We will ask for increasingly correct behavior on the part of the benches”.