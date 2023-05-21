In the city center of Palombaro, in the province of Chieti, a 56-year-old woman was attacked by a wolf while walking with her dog: the woman tried to defend her puppy, but the animal managed to snatch it from her, carrying it away holding it between your teeth.

The 56-year-old needed medical attention: she suffered knee and wrist injuries from the fall, she underwent radiological tests. Forestry, carabinieri, 118 and local health workers were immediately warned, as were the Majella National Park Authority. According to the newspaper The centersome bloodstains that went towards the nearby woods emerged from the first searches.

There is therefore fear for the fate of the little dog. The mayor of Palombaro, Consuelo Di Martino, has launched an appeal via social media to recommend “maximum caution” to the population and to invite not to leave food on the street. “This is rather anomalous behavior, therefore, it could be a potentially dangerous specimen. We recommend the utmost caution. If anyone sees him, please contact us.”