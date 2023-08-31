Quick help: the boy was revived on the spot after cardiac arrest and transported to hospital. He is in serious condition and has never regained consciousness

Editorial board – Chieti

Tragic fatality on a soccer field in Chieti where a 12-year-old boy was struck by lightning while he was with his classmates, ready to start training.

boy struck by lightning — The tragedy occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday 30th August at the Celdit football ground a Chieti Scalo. The boy was about to start training with his teammates when lightning struck him directly due to the bad weather that was raging in the city. The 118 paramedics arrived quickly on the field and tried to revive him after suffering cardiac arrest. The twelve year old has arrived in red code at the Ss Annunziata hospitalhis condition would be serious. Of course, the young footballer’s companions were shocked they were preparing for training ahead of their team’s new season. See also F1 | Ben Sulayem surprised by "negative reaction" to Andretti/Cadillac plans

the words of the mayor of chieti — The. spoke to Adnkronos mayor of Chieti Diego Ferrara who announced that he had spoken to the head of the emergency room on Doctor Emanuele Tafurri: “He told me about a very bad critical situation. The little one is intubated and hasn’t regained consciousness”. The mayor anticipated that he will probably be transferred to intensive care at the Pescara hospital. In his comment, the mayor also gave a personal connotation: “I feel the pain of this news strongly, not only as mayor, but having 14, 10 and 11 year old grandchildren who play sports. I hope that the strong fiber of a twelve year old will help get him out of his condition.”