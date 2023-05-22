Chieti, the woman attacked by the wolf with her dog: “It was huge, it could have torn me to pieces too”

“Usually those we see in these areas don’t behave like this, they don’t go crazy”. This was said by Nadia Terenzi, the woman attacked yesterday by a wolf in Palombaro, in the province of Chieti, while she was walking with her dog. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the 60-year-old recounted what happened on Sunday morning, when the wolf took away Snoopy, her 12-year-old mestizo.

“I remember everything, I’m still scared but I remember perfectly. Snoopy and I left the house, as always: I throw on the first things I find, pajamas with a jacket and boots on because at that hour there is never anyone in the village, even more so in bad weather, everyone they were at home with the windows closed,” recalled the woman, who said she “didn’t realize anything.” “It popped out suddenly, we found it a meter away: it wasn’t the first time I happened to see one, here we are in the Majella national park, let’s say in the mountains, in the village it often happens to see wolves, foxes and boars, but usually above all the wolves behave differently, they are the ones to run away, they look at us from afar and they go away”.

The wolf has been described as “huge”: “much larger than a German Shepherd”. “I’ve certainly never seen one that big,” he said. “He immediately aimed at Snoopy and bit him, so I yanked him, I tried to get him back and I succeeded. And we ran away,” he recounted. “I was cheering on Snoopy, I was yelling ‘run, run’, but he was small, he stood behind me, and the wolf took him back. Now, thinking about it, even the foresters tell me that if I had picked him up, instead of leaving him on the ground, the wolf probably would have attacked me”.

What is perplexing, according to the witness, is the “anomalous behavior” of the wolf. “They’re looking for him because as I said usually those we see in these areas don’t behave like that, they don’t go crazy, they’re trying to figure out what could have triggered that reaction, maybe he’s out of the pack,” said Nadia, who fears she won’t be able to more squeeze his Snoopy. “My husband and the forest ranger tried, but it’s not easy, I’m afraid I’ll never see him again”.