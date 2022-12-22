The 39-year-old man who in recent days killed his partner Eliana Maiori Catarella, 41, committed suicide in prison in Lanciano in the province of Chieti. The man, Giovanni Carbone, originally from Matera and residing in Montesilvano, would have hanged himself. He was in prison for murder, accused of killing the woman with a gunshot to the head.

He wanted to kill her and immediately kill himself afterwards. He had thought of a murder-suicide to put an end to a tense situation which according to him had become unsustainable. Giovanni Carbone had said this in the past few hours during the interrogation with the judge, which took place via video link from the Lanciano prison. But then, last Monday, after killing her partner, Eliana Maiori Catarella, 41, he hadn’t found the courage to end it all. So after the assassination he had turned himself in. Instead, he killed himself today in a cell, in the maximum security prison in Lanciano, where he was being held.