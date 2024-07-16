A woman died, her friend risked drowning to save her. They were two friends over 60 who were walking on the seashore in Chieti

A 64-year-old woman died due to illnessIt was located along the shoreline of Turin Sangroin the locality of Morge (province of Chieti) and was immersed up to her waist along with a frienda 70-year-old neighbor. They were walking when, around 6 in the morning, the 64-year-old felt ill, collapsed and lost consciousness. Promptly, the friend began to scream for attention of those who were on the beach and, helped by those present, the dying woman was brought to shore. Despite the use of the defibrillator taken from a nearby beach resort and the various resuscitation attempts made by the 118 health personnelthe 64 year old didn’t make itShe was rushed to thehelicopter to the hospital, but nothing to be done. Her friend, 70 years old, in an attempt to help her, he risked drowning. It was loaded onto a moscone by tour operators and lifeguards and she recovered. The Carabinieri and the Port Authority are on site. The details are not yet clear. reasons for the illness which struck the 64-year-old. She was a janitor in the town of Sant’Eusanio del Sangro, in the province of Chieti.