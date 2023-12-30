A 59-year-old man was stopped by the Carabinieri of Chieti and Vasto on charges of having stabbed Carolina D'Addario, an 84-year-old woman, found dead in her home on 23 December in Gissi, with a stab in the back.

At first it was thought that the death was due to natural causes, but during the night the Carabinieri from the Chieti Investigation Unit stopped the 59-year-old, the victim's neighbour. The police reached him thanks to the footage from the video surveillance cameras. In the house of the man, now accused of voluntary manslaughter, around 20 thousand euros in cash and the victim's jewels were found. The murder weapon, a knife, was also recovered.