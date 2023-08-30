Chieti, 12-year-old footballer struck by lightning: hospitalized in serious condition

A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by lightning on a soccer field. The young man was about to start training with his teammates at the Celdit field in Chieti.

Rescued by the 118 doctors for a cardiac arrest, the 12-year-old was then transported by ambulance to the nearby Ss Annunziata hospital in Chieti in code red.