Federico Chiesa’s match at San Siro lasts less than expected. To stop him again the pain in his right knee (not the one operated on) which already against Freiburg, ten days ago, had scared him on a deep shot. The exams immediately ruled out any type of injury, so much so that in the return match in Germany (last Thursday) he even put his signature on the result by finding the goal again after a long time. The problem reappeared in the match against Inter: this time the Juventus striker stopped after 17 minutes, coming on in the 65th minute and out in the 82nd minute.

The match

In the middle, the more traditional contribution of those who take over from the bench and try to break the balance of the match: perhaps too much – in terms of intensity – for those who need to go less fast at the moment. For someone like Chiesa it means distorting oneself: the basic problem is this. “Federico has tendonitis that he carries with him. He’s a little scared, but it’s nothing special,” said Allegri at the press conference. But in the next few hours we will try to go deeper into the problem, so as to look for a more suitable alternative way to find a definitive solution. The break will lend a hand, his stay in the national team during the break will instead be verified after the instrumental tests scheduled for tomorrow.