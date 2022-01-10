The Nerazzurri club has joined the many messages of good luck sent to the forward for a quick recovery after the breaking of the crusader
He was seen immediately, as he was accompanied off the pitch where the match between Juventus and Roma was being played, which for Federico Chiesa it could have been a serious injury. And the Juventus club updated on his situation this morning. After the examinations carried out at J-Medical, the lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament was highlighted. He will have to undergo surgery.
Me too’Inter, Juve’s next rival on the pitch, in the Supercoppa final which is played on Wednesday evening he wanted to join the chorus of solidarity that is reaching the Italian player. Many messages of support for this difficult moment. The Nerazzurri tweeted: “Good luck, Federico. We look forward to seeing you soon on the pitch for other great challenges!”.
January 10, 2022 (change January 10, 2022 | 13:05)
