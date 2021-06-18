The Juventus player could start from the beginning on Sunday against Wales. “Mancini asks us to always be ready and I am. We are all ready to play. On Sunday, watch out for Bale”

by our correspondent Marco Pasotto June 18

– FLORENCE

It will not be a set against the Cremonese Primavera to convince the coach, but it certainly does not hurt. They are signs of vitality, competitive anger and the ability to stay within the tactical project that polish the ambitions and still attract the attention of the technician. Federico Chiesa dropped that trio at the right time, a few hours before the match against Wales. And the chances of seeing him on the pitch from the first minute on Sunday afternoon at the Olimpico are concrete. If Locatelli is the “fourth holder” in the median, Federico can certainly be considered the fourth holder in the attacking trident. The problem – if we can speak of a problem – of this Italy, is that everything works so well that even the idea of ​​making changes to the script is complicated. This time, however, for Mancini the matter is a bit simpler. Because being already in possession of the pass for the round of 16 allows a more reasoned management and less tied to the needs of the result. On Sunday, Chiesa should take Insigne’s place and for someone like him, used to appearing in the initial line-ups with the club, it must be a bit strange to start in the second row.

CURIOSITY – “It is obvious that we always hope to play, but I accept the decisions of the coach and I am ready when he decides to hire me – Federico reflects with obviousness -. I really want to make my mark, but first I have to think about the performance for the team. How do I live the ballot situation? The coach asks us to always be ready, and I am. We are all owners, all ready to play ”. It is the concept of multi-ownership that comes back, once again. One of the most beautiful conditions that this national team is capable of exhibiting. “Mancini takes into consideration all the players called up. There are not eleven owners, but twenty-six. Everyone is important to achieve the goal “. Which is not something lost in the mists of uncertainty, but something that wanders very concretely in the heads of the Azzurri. “We are all right to dream. We are here to go all the way and reach this great dream – smiles Chiesa -. To get to the end you have to face the strongest and we have reached a point of maturity that we can play with everyone. No fear, on the contrary: I am eager to face them to verify at what level we have reached ”.

DUCTILE – In the meantime, he will also try to improve his personal numbers in blue. Because Federico comes from a high-level season with Juve, but with the national team so far he has scored only one goal in 27 outings. “It ‘s true, with Italy little sign and there is to improve, but continuing on this path everything will come”. The last one as a starter dates back to March 28 against Bulgaria, wide on the right, with Belotti in the middle and Insigne on the other side of the blue river. The last minutes instead are those of the day before yesterday against Switzerland, about twenty, from second striker behind Immobile in the 3-5-2 launched in the last part of the race by Mancini to definitively reject the opponents. Right, left, center: Federico can be placed anywhere and it is the famous flexibility that Mancini seeks in his summons. “Where does the coach put me, I play”, smiles Chiesa. Speaking of coaches: “I haven’t heard from Allegri yet, but I still want to thank Pirlo for the past season. Mancini? It is he who has brought enthusiasm, electricity and energy. This beautiful atmosphere is thanks to him. But watch Wales, I have seen a strong and very tenacious team that will give us battle. They have very important players, one above all Bale ”. Federico also dedicates a thought to Boniperti, who disappeared during the night: “On behalf of the whole team, condolences to the family, we have lost an icon of Italian and world football”. The FIGC has asked Uefa to be allowed to play with mourning in the arm against Wales. Finally, a dedication to Eriksen: “Something that struck us all. It led me to think back to bad times, to Astori, but the positive side is that Christian is fine ”.

