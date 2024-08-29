Juventus did not propose a new contract and Federico Chiesa did not ask for a raise. This is the version that the striker, sold by Juve to Liverpool, offers today on his Instagram profile in the message with which he closes his 4-year adventure in Turin.

“The time has come to conclude this journey together with you, Juventus fans. I would like to dedicate a few words to thank you for the great affection you have always shown me, affection that I will always carry in my heart,” writes Chiesa.

“I have grown with you and with Juventus, both as a man and as a footballer. You have supported me in good times and in difficult times, and for this I will always be grateful to you. In these four years I have had the opportunity to work with players, staff and coaches of the highest level. You have been like a family to me and, even in the most difficult moments, you have helped me get back up. I will always carry with me the memories of joy that we shared.”

“Now, in saying goodbye, I would like to clarify the issue of renewal. I have never received any renewal offer by Juventus and, consequently, not has there ever been a request from me or my entourage regarding an increase or a reduction in my salary”. Chiesa, in essence, would have simply been set aside at a technical level in the new project linked to coach Thiago Motta: “I was told that I would not be part of the project even before the start of training with the team. I thank you once again for your constant support. Thank you, Juventus”.