Chiesa-Real Madrid, the rumors of the Spanish transfer market on the Juventus champion

Frederick Church to the real Madrid? From Spain there is talk of an “unexpected opportunity” on the transfer market front and of a white club that is thought to be considering a full-back for the Juventus ahead of next season.

The former Fiorentina champion (now fully recovered after the injury a year ago and returned to scoring with a jewel that knocked out Monza in the Italian Cup) has the contract expiring in 2025 and it won’t be easy to snatch him from the Juventus club, but, with the 15-point penalty and the chances of going to the Champions League reduced to a flicker at the moment (but appealing to the Sports Guarantee College at Coni could overturn everything), Florentino Perez would think about trying the lunge trying to convince the black and white club to reflect on his sale, according to reports from the diary Spanish.

Federico Chiesa (Lapresse)



Between Jude Bellingham (the Manchester City seems ready to put 150 million for the 19-year-old star of Borussia Dortmund which Liverpool also like) e Kylian Mbappe (I’ve always dreamed white, but snatch it from the Psg remains very complicated), the Real Madrid vhe will swing the ace Frederick Church on the transfer market table?

