The alarm bell had already gone off on 23 March: on the occasion of the Italy-England match in Naples, Bonucci’s grandstand had completely eliminated the presence of Juventus players in the national team, taking them back twenty-nine years. It hasn’t happened that there were no black and whites among the starting eleven since 2018, on the occasion of a match against Portugal in the Nation League, but in 1994 against Estonia, the black and white representation in Sacchi’s Italy was practically nil between the field and the bench. We’re almost here again, considering that only Locatelli will hold the coat of arms of the Turin club in Spalletti’s first Italy, the last veteran among Allegri’s men after the early return of Chiesa (the instrumental tests carried out in Florence ruled out muscle injuries but the player has however left the training camp in Coverciano as a precaution). The midfielder shouldn’t even start as a starter.

generational change

—

The moment of restoration at Juventus is known. The club is working on generational change and, having focused on many young players, is able to offer few immediate solutions to the national team. However, the input on the return to traditions has come strongly from the upper floors of the club: the will of the owners is to soon have a good representation in the blue locker room again, as has happened for several years. Several players, who are working these days at Continassa with Allegri to carve out an important space in the Juve that is being born, are also aiming to find the blue again soon. From Kean, who can be a special observation of Spalletti in the selection of the best strikers, to Fagioli, who has never hidden the dream of being a protagonist in the next World Cup in 2026; to Cambiaso, who has just left the Under 21 team due to the age limit but hopes to be able to return to Coverciano’s chosen team soon. Without forgetting Gatti, who after having made his first season in Serie A is now looking for confirmation and more and more space to be able to also enter the rotations of the defensive department of Spalletti’s selection. Of course, the times of the glorious BBC protecting Buffon, now head of the blue delegation, seem really far away.