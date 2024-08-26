Barcelona’s start to the year is more than just promising. Although the Catalans don’t have the best squad after the summer that is about to end, Hansi Flick has established a style of play through which he has enhanced the virtues of each player in the squad. Now, the board wants to complete the squad with the signing of a left winger who will be a starter immediately instead of Ferran Torres and everything indicates that the chosen one is about to be signed, Federico Chiesa.
The international press has confirmed that the agreement between Barcelona and Chiesa is closed, the footballer only intends to sign with the Catalans this summer so he will make a financial effort by accepting a salary reduction, the most recent figure reported is that of a three-year contract for the winger, at a rate of 4 million euros fixed plus two in variables for Federico’s wallet.
There are two pending issues to be resolved: first, the agreement between the clubs, which could be closed for a figure below 15 million euros between fixed and variable due to Juventus’ need to get rid of the winger this summer because he does not count even a bit for Motta, in addition, after seeing the complications for the registration of Dani Olmo, the striker demands guarantees for his, that is, registration or a free transfer, something that must be resolved by the Barça management.
