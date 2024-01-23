Vatican, the promotion of a book on the “coming out of children” generates yet another internal conflict

There is no peace in Vaticanthe clash between the conservatives hey progressives continues. As if those weren't enough blessings of gay couples in church and the book about orgasms, now comes a new text destined to create controversy. In the viewfinder is over diocese of Arezzo for the decision to host the presentation of the book “Lucky parents. Living your children's coming out as believers”. A shadow of controversy is cast over the event, promoted by LGBT groups and seems destined to raise controversy within the ecclesiastical community. Bishop Andrea's decision Migliavacca to join an initiative that directly addresses the issue of homosexuality within believing families, it is already arousing mixed reactions. The presence of Monsignor Migliavacca at the presentation of the book could be interpreted as a mediation attempt between the Church and the LGBT+ community, but at the same time, generates perplexity and concern among the most faithful traditionalists.

The tensions between Catholicism and homosexuality are well known, and the recent approval of blessing of same-sex couples further increased the debate within the Church. The inclusion of the Bishop in an event promoted by LGBT groups seems to be one risky moveraising questions about coherence of the positions of the Church regarding issues related to homosexuality. A new case that divides what is now in Vatican it has every appearance of being some sort of early conclave. On the one hand there are the progressives driven by Pope francesco and on the other the nostalgics of Ratzingerthe most conservative wing.

