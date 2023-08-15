In a completely broken relationship with the PSG board, accompanied by Luis Enrique’s little desire to have him on the field and waiting for a call from Xavi that never came, Neymar has made the decision to continue his career in Arabian football Saudi with Al Hilal, a club that will make him the second highest paid in the entire league only behind Cristiano Ronaldo. A movement that will leave the Brazilian without that ball that everyone expected one day to win.
The move has come to fruition and the winner is PSG, who went from losing him for free or on loan to earning around 90 million euros from the sale of the most expensive signing in football history. That being the case and beyond having Dembélé and Mbappé already in the team, the French club has room for investment and they value the signing of an Italian star as a replacement for Neymar.
Federico Chiesa is the great favorite to take Neymar’s place, the player is very much liked by Luis Enrique for his vertical style, in addition to the fact that he has a close relationship with the goal, but the role of assistant is not alien to him. Thus, the club is in a position to pay for his transfer, valued at around 60 million euros, a figure 30 million below what was received by the Brazilian and therefore Juventus can be paid without many obstacles.
