More than a check-up, it had to be an information consultation, just to calm down by excluding a priori a series of similarities with the bad past experience. Federico Chiesa showed up this morning in Innsbruck, inside the Hochrum clinic, to be seen by Professor Christian Fink, the same one who operated on him in January last year for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. This time his right knee was under scrutiny, which for a few weeks has forced him to stop following a few pangs of pain caused by tendonitis.

Positive consultation

—

The objective of the Austrian expedition was precisely to exclude any other type of problem not identified up to now: a consultation with the same doctor who treated him was enough for the player to return to Turin more serene. Before the break, the striker stopped twice: once against Freiburg in the Europa League, then again with Inter in the league. In both cases, he felt pain in his knee that frightened him, even if the instrumental tests at J Medical later ruled out any injuries. Between rest and a specific training program he should be available to Allegri again in a short time, probably already in the Coppa Italia with Inter: but it will depend on the sensations that the player will report to the trainers. Meanwhile, the consultation in Innsbruck came in handy for him to sweep away any bad thoughts. Waiting instead for Kostic, who left the withdrawal of the Serbian national team earlier than expected due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. However, the left-footed full-back did not anticipate his return to Turin: in short, the signs are positive, waiting to clarify the exams he will take between tomorrow and Wednesday.