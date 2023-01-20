Chiesa goal after more than a year: Juventus beats Monza in the Italian Cup

Three hundred and seventy-eight days after the last goal, Federico Chiesa is back. With an authorial and decisive goal (2-1 at the Allianz Stadium): a right-footed shot that doesn’t give Cragno any chance and launches Juve’s qualification with Monza in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. The last time was on January 6, 2022, in Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Napoli. Three days later, on 9 January, the injury against Roma.

Chiesa: “2022 is a bad year. I want to recover. Let’s take Juventus where it deserves”

“2022 was a difficult, bad year for me, now I’m thinking about training and getting back in shape. I have to get back in shape, play and put minutes in my legs by playing every three days. I’m putting all my strength into helping out the comrades: I couldn’t do it before, I want to recover”, the words of Federico Chiesa after Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Monza thanks to his splendid goal which sends Allegri’s team to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. A black and white comeback after the 5-1 in Naples. “At Maradona we played badly, we weren’t aggressive. Monza played well, but we were concentrated and aggressive, they struggled to shoot. Then we have the champions, but we have to play better.” Now Juve’s task is clear: “As I have already said, we have to raise the bar, we are back down and we are thinking about Atalanta, it will be a fundamental match. We try to bring Juve back to where they deserve, the club will take care of the rest”.

Juventus-Monza 2-1: Chiesa goals and the Bianconeri in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup

After more than a year Federico Chiesa returns to score and drags Juventus to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. At the Allianz Stadium they beat Monza 2-1 thanks to the ex Viola’s seal from the bench twelve minutes into the 90th minute, after the question and answer in the first half between Kean and Valoti. Massimiliano Allegri’s team will now face Lazio in the next round.

(photo by Lapresse)



The bianconeri immediately start strong and, after an excellent chance missed by Fagioli, they find the opening goal in the 8th minute: Soule serves McKennie in the run, who crosses very well in the center finding Kean’s head for the immediate 1-0 . The hosts seem to be in total control of the match, even without sinking the shot again, but the red and whites stay afloat and in the 24th minute restore the balance: perfect corner from Colpani, punch from Valoti and a 1-1 goal that Perin is unable to avoid. Juve risks feeling the pinch, but they are good at shaking themselves off by frightening Cragno again with Iling first and then Soule, while at the beginning of the second half it is Kean who finds the way blocked by the former Cagliari goalkeeper.

As the minutes went by, the bianconeri lost their brilliance and left more initiative to Monza, which did not create colossal goals but constantly showed up near Perin. Allegri decides to shuffle the cards on the table, inserting fresh forces of the caliber of Chiesa and Di Maria, who rekindle the Juventus flame in a few minutes. After a goal disallowed by Kean for offside, it was Chiesa who scored the 2-1 goal in the 78th minute, thanks to a splendid right-footed shot that hit the post before going on (he hadn’t scored since 6 January 2022). In the finale, the guests attempt the last desperate assaults on the opponent’s goal, but without finding the right way out to hurt; Juve, on the other hand, defends itself with order and takes the pass for the quarter-finals.

Subscribe to the newsletter

