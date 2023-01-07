A few days after the anniversary of the injury, Azzurri started with Udinese for Danilo’s assist: “And now let’s raise the bar”

Monday is a year. One year after the injury that made Federico Chiesa miss ten months of football and much more. He still has never played more than 35 minutes, the stated goal is to be ready for next Friday’s big match in Naples. But he has already returned decisive: an assist with Lazio, for Milik, in the last game before the break, and now this five minutes from the end for Danilo’s decisive goal which earned Udinese the eighth success in a row of Juventus. Reopening back for Alex Sandro, immediate cut in the area well within the offside edge to suggest the illuminating pass by Paredes, then too decentralized position to look for goal and assist in the middle for the captain: joy from three points. “I told Danilo that he could come and hug me”, says the blue: “It was a very difficult year for me, but I put it behind me, now I have to work harder on the field to get back to the previous levels. lend a hand to the team and aim for the objectives set at the beginning of the season: we didn’t start well but we got back on track”. See also Week of a lot of football, with finals in European cups

For Vialli — After the victory, my first thought goes to Gianluca Vialli, heartily honored by a people who loved him madly, and then on the pitch from the result of a team that can only draw inspiration from Luca-gol’s journey. As has already been the case at Euro 2020 for the Azzurri, including Chiesa: “Luca was a great person, I was lucky enough to meet him in my life, for what he was and for what he went through on a human level: all ‘The European was one more player, he took the field with us. We could talk for hours and hours about the great man he was. It’s a victory for him.”

The condition — Allegri explained: “I’m not managing it, it’s just that the risk of muscle injuries is around the corner if he plays one game after another. When he played on the right, Udinese closed him a bit, on the left instead “He’s had two or three important flare-ups. When players return from long-term injuries, they need to find their condition and rhythm for the 90 minutes.” Chiesa recounts his condition like this: “Unfortunately I was out for 15 days during training camp, the coach didn’t want to risk me in a friendly. I returned a little later than my teammates, I’m available to the coach, I’m there where he wants me to play “. With a view to the future: “In the last few games we straightened out the shot, that’s fine. And eight games without a goal are fine. But as the coach says we have to raise the bar…”. See also Colombia women's team: players already think about Brazil, LIVE

January 7, 2023 (change January 7, 2023 | 20:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Chiesa #decisive #difficult #year #victory #Vialli