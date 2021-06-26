The Juventus player speaks: “It’s never too late to get in. The credit goes to the coach because we are always ready, there are 26 starters here. And now we enjoy the quarters.”

A few days ago, at a press conference in Coverciano, the question that most embarrassed Federico Chiesa was the one on the unaccustomed start of games from the bench. Federico obviously got off very well with diplomacy (“We are all owners, I play when the coach decides and I always get ready”), a little less with the scenario. In short, without wanting to make a treatise on psychological introspection, it was perceived that he was talking about an understandably uncomfortable situation. But perhaps not so much because everyone would like a blue jersey from the first minute in a European championship, but because of a new situation compared to seasonal standards. Lived at Juve as a protagonist. And so Federico had to optimize the time allowed by the coach, and he did it in the most rewarding way. Accompanying us to the quarter-finals, opening them wide with the first of the two Italian goals.

Magic – There was a moment, in the course of a second time lived with a much wider suffering than the lawful, in which more or less everyone thought the same thing: this mangy game can break someone like Federico. Mancini threw him in at minute 39, probably too late, in place of Berardi. Right wing, where the Sassuolo winger was unable to skid like in previous outings. Federico took a little while to clear up the cards. To give options that until that moment had remained bogged down in a too school ball round and little courage in aiming at the man. Chiesa was the first to shake Italy in extra time. A right footed after four minutes by Bachmann, just to warm the foot. And then the magic that unlocked and directed the match. A refinement, born from a head control (indeed, face) on Spinazzola’s excellent cross, a sharp movement to get rid of Laimer and the full left neck that shot the Austrian goalkeeper.

Forced gate – Fine execution for a player to whom Mancini usually prefers Berardi for reasons of tactical balance. Because Domenico is more inclined to play for the team and connect departments, while Federico is more a soloist and a lover of depth. Here, this was the turn of someone to take responsibility for a play, and so it was. Chiesa opened the way for us, unhinged the Austrian armored door and reminded everyone of its importance. Even to those who turn up their noses on his average goal in blue: until 21 tonight only one goal in 27 appearances, but this is priceless. And there is also a statistic that is a real gem: Federico and dad Enrico (against the Czech Republic in 1996) are the only father-son couple to have scored in the history of Europeans. “We deserved to pass and now we are enjoying the quarters – said Chiesa at the end of the match -. What is it like to start from the bench? It is never late to enter. The credit goes to the coach because we are always ready, this is a group made up of 26 starters. On the goal I was good at staying calm and controlling the ball well. In similar situations sometimes it comes to shoot. It was a difficult game because Austria is not only an intense and aggressive team, but he has important players who have possession of the ball. I congratulate him but, I repeat, we deserved to pass. “

