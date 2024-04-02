Italian Cup, Juventus-Lazio 2-0: Chiesa and Vlahovic sign the revenge

Juventus wins the first leg of the Italian Cup semi-final at the Allianz Stadium in Turin against Lazio. In the 50th minute of the game, Federico Chiesta broke the deadlock with an assist from Andrea Cambiaso. In the 64th minute Dusan Vlahovic doubles for the Bianconeri. The other semi-final of the Italian Cup between Fiorentina and Atalanta will be played on Wednesday. The return match in Rome between Lazio and Juventus is scheduled for April 23rd.

Three days after the bitter defeat at the last minute in the championship head-to-head, Juventus takes the first part of their revenge against Lazio by winning the first leg of the semi-finals of the Italian Cup. At the Allianz Stadium it ended 2-0 thanks to goals from Chiesa and Vlahovic in the second half, after a lackluster first half by the Bianconeri (the Biancocelesti were better, also hitting the crossbar with Luis Alberto). While waiting for the return to the Olimpico on 23 April, the first round therefore goes to Allegri's men, who give the former Tudor the first official knockout since he sat on the Lazio bench.

The first episode of the match arrives eleven minutes after the kick-off, when the referee awards a penalty to the Bianconeri for a contact in the area between Vecino and Cambiaso: the Juventus winger, however, is caught offside by the VAR and the penalty is revoked (play by Patric deemed involuntary). Once the fear has passed, the Biancocelesti try to stick their noses out, dribbling with quality and arriving close to the opponent's area several times but without creating any great opportunities for goals. Perin ran the only danger in the 38th minute, misjudging an arched header from Luis Alberto, which ended up on the crossbar and returned to the pitch. At the beginning of the second half, at the first real attack, Juventus strikes: great vertical ball from Cambiaso for Chiesa, who takes advantage of a hole in the Lazio rearguard and hits Mandas face to face with his right foot for the 1-0.

Allegri's men found morale and confidence, doubling their lead in the 64th minute thanks to a nice goal from Vlahovic, who received from Mckennie and aimed at Casale, then guessing a left-footed shot to the far post. Lazio doesn't seem to show many signs of reaction, losing clarity and resourcefulness compared to a much better first half. The Bianconeri thus managed the double advantage well and won the first round.

Juventus, Vlahovic, 'Great match, it will certainly be difficult in Rome'

“Today we played a great match” but “the return match in Rome will certainly be difficult”. This was stated on 'Canale 5' by Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the 2-0 victory against Lazio in the semi-final first leg of the Italian Cup. “We played against a very strong team and we gave everything,” underlines Vlahovic. “We absolutely have to get back to winning in the league,” adds the Serbian striker. “For me the most important thing is that the team wins. This evening I am very happy”, he underlines.

Juve, Allegri: “Success was important, but the public pushes these guys. I'm sorry for the booing of Alex Sandro”

Juventus knocks out Lazio: 2-0 against Lazio in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final: “It was important to return to victory – explains Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the match -, in the second half we accelerated against an excellent team, but in key The Italian Cup is only the first half. There are moments in football and the boys handled the situation well, I'm only sorry for the booing of Alex Sandro.”

The Juventus forward sided with the Livorno coach: “I thank them, but the fans have to push the team because these guys always give their best effort. This evening they played with humility and determination and when we do that, good patterns of game, enjoy this evening because we can get satisfaction.”

Max Allegri underlines: “Football is simple, but those are the things that are most difficult to implement. I told the boys at half-time to run towards the opponent's goal because we would have created something. We have to fix this situation in the league because it is a moment negative that depended on everyone, but also on me.”