Federico, thanks to the serious injury, is no longer at the center of the Juventus project. There are two ways: transfer or renewal. Liverpool and Newcastle are at the window but the amount requested by the club now (60 million) is considered excessive
When Juventus got their hands on Federico Chiesa, it seemed that Enrico’s son (a former striker with over 200 professional goals) would have had a successful career with the black and white shirt. But now, not even three years after an operation costing 10 million for the two-year loan, 40 for the redemption obligation plus 10 in bonuses, Chiesa junior can leave Turin.
