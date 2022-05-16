“I played my real match last Wednesday, I want to play my last real match in the national team, everything that happened in between is a party”. To celebrate the last night at Giorgio Chiellini’s Allianz Stadium, the companions of a lifetime and many victories arrived, from Barzagli to Buffon, from Pjanic to Marchisio. Even if the question mark about the possibility of a future in the United States remains: “Honestly I don’t know, I have to confront myself at home: an experience abroad is something that attracts me, for ten years as anyone who follows me knows, because it enriches me. regardless of the performances, precisely on a cultural level – he told Dazn – I think that for the future a look outside my usual life, that is Juventus that I know very well, I must give it, otherwise I do not think I would be ready for my new life”.

High level

Chiellini has already spoken at length in these days about his farewell to Juventus but the emotion continues to be natural: “The long history that has brought me this far makes me happy and proud. I leave with joy and serenity because it is a decision matured in months and not days. I have always said that I wanted to leave at a high level and I succeeded. It was certainly a difficult year for all of Juve but in which I proved that when I was able to prepare the games then I was able to play them At my level Juventus now need to restart and even the boys, after being guided and a little pampered, need to take their responsibilities and mature: in part I helped them and in part I clipped someone’s wings. Now I’ll cheer them on and try to stay close, up close or far away depending on what my decision is. ” The missed trip to Qatar in the blue changed the plans: “It is clear that he accelerated everything, my idea would have been to get to the World Cup, it was a thing that came to me after the European Championship won. Of course, leaving room for the others too. because I can’t play the close matches I would like. But I also leave the national team with a group of young and strong guys, the future is in good hands. Bastoni is a very strong defender but he will be remembered in history not as the new Chiellini but as Alessandro Sticks “.