Against Wales it will be up to Acerbi, who has already given Mancini ample guarantees. For the match on 26 the Juventus should do it: the problem with the flexor of the left thigh is not serious

The grimace of disappointment (rather than pain) remains. The frown also. But the short – very short – term future of Giorgio Chiellini is not as leaden as it might have seemed at minute number 24 of Italy-Switzerland. We remember the scene well: Giorgio stops, the ball sent for a side foul to allow the captain to leave the field. And all to shake their heads at what several had predicted as a sentence already written. A bad night for him, in personal terms, mocked by the thigh but also by the Var who turned off the joy of the goal. Chiellini, however, has in a certain sense done his best even in the moment of difficulty, because he will temporarily abandon his teammates after the group games are over. Or almost, in short. The second round are in the safe, the record is not, but the first great goal has already arrived and therefore the problem of losing the captain becomes relative. Also because Acerbi still gives those guarantees that Mancini is looking for.

Collective – In any case, from the first reports that filter through, Chiellini’s hospitalization should be short. He could leave the infirmary perhaps already in time for the round of 16 scheduled for next week’s Saturday, June 26th. The checks carried out this morning in Coverciano confirmed the problem with the flexor of the left thigh, but also highlighted that it should not be a heavy thing. In short, there is optimism in view of the second round and this is obviously good news. With Wales then it will be up to Acerbi, whose last exit as a starter dates back to the end of March against Bulgaria in the world qualifying round. He’s going to deal with Ramsey, with Moore, probably with James’ insertions. But, as Mancini always points out, this is a national team of players in its entirety. Which puts the collective at the center of its world.

No forcing – And in fact, after yesterday’s victory Acerbi spoke like this: “Maybe there are other better equipped teams, but we have something more in the group. Whoever enters is always good and this is our strength ”. For the rest, Florenzi should be back on Sunday evening, mostly for the bench. There is no reason to force situations, as was evident in the management of Verratti, who ended up in the stands again yesterday. At this point it is reasonable to think of seeing him again at least on the bench against Wales. A mosaic that day after day is destined to recompose and broaden the range of choices available to Mancini in view of the knockout phase.

