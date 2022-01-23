The big match of San Siro between Milan and Juve has just ended with a draw that leaves a bit of a bitter taste in the mouths of both teams. If the Bianconeri had won, they would have reopened a season that seemed already marked, while the Rossoneri would have ultimately confirmed the fight with the other Milan team as regards the Scudetto. At the end of the match it was Giorgio Chiellini to issue statements on what happened in the field and did it to the microphones of DAZN.

ON THE MATCH – “I always think positive and I see the glass as half full. It is clear that I would have preferred to win but the fairest result was a draw. We are two excellent teams, they are doing very well. Too bad, a victory would have given us an important momentum and would have given us more balance in the standings. We are there and we must continue like this. We must be able to take advantage of the episode, we have grown a lot, now we are a team for 95 minutes. We have seen a good and strong growth Juve, for two months now we have been doing very well. I’m sorry for Ibra, at our age you have to live for the day. I enjoy it and I want to continue doing it “.