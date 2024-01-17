Chiellini does not return to Juventus, he remains at Los Angeles FC in MLS

No return to Juventus for Giorgio Chiellini. The former Juventus defender, according to some rumors circulating after the announcement of his retirement in recent weeks, seemed poised to start an off-field career with the Juventus. But now the official announcement has arrived: he remains in the United States with Los Angeles FC where he will have a new role. Here is the press release from the American club which explains what Giorgio Chiellini's new role will be within the team that plays in the American MLS.

Chiellini, the new role of the former Juventus player at Los Angeles FC in MLS

Legendary defender and former LAFC player Giorgio Chiellini will remain at LAFC as a player development coach, as announced today by the club. Chiellini, who played with LAFC for two seasons from 2022 to 2023, announced his retirement from professional soccer in December.

In his new role, Chiellini will work with LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo and the coaching staff to assist in the development of first team players. “We were grateful to have Giorgio play the final 18 months of his playing career with LAFC,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington. “During that time he has demonstrated in many ways what an asset he is to LAFC and we are thrilled to add a truly brilliant soccer mind, an incredible leader and an even better person to our staff for next season.”

Chiellini ended his remarkable 22-year playing career in December after helping lead LAFC to the MLS Cup final. He retired as one of the most decorated and respected defenders the sport has ever seen. Chiellini, 39, arrived at LAFC on June 13, 2022, following an illustrious career with Serie A side Juventus FC, where he spent nearly 18 years leading the Club on an unprecedented run that included nine Serie titles Consecutive A's from 2011 to 2020. Three-time Defender of the Year in Serie A, Chiellini was named Italian Championship Team of the Year five consecutive times from 2012 to 2018, as well as winning five Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups.

During his time in Los Angeles, Chiellini made 45 appearances (38 starts) in all competitions, including seven appearances in the MLS Cup playoffs and three appearances in the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2023 Concacaf Champions League. Chiellini helped lead the Black & Gold to the 2022 Supporters' Shield, two Western Conference titles (2022 and 2023), the 2022 MLS Cup and two runners-up in the Concacaf Champions League 2023, Campeones Cup 2023 and MLS Cup 2023. .

Under Chiellini's leadership, LAFC has proven to be a defensive fortress, recording 18 shutouts in all competitions, including three clean sheets in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and contributing to seven consecutive MLS Cup Playoff victories between 2022 and 2023. Chiellini played 117 times for Italy, helping lead the Azzurri to the 2020 European Championship where he was recognized as the Defender of the Tournament. Chiellini appeared for Italy in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups and recorded a total of eight goals and four assists during his time with the national team.

Chiellini began his career at local club, AS Livorno, at the age of six, making his way into the Livorno youth teams and national youth teams. He made his professional debut at the age of 16 in 2001 and made a total of 62 appearances for Livorno before moving to ACF Fiorentina in 2004making his Serie A debut on 12 September 2004. Chiellini played one season with Fiorentina before moving to Juventus where he would play. to make history.”

