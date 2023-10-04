Interviewed for Planetwin365.news in collaboration with Operation Nostalgia And SportitaliaGeorge Chiellini he spoke about various topics relating to the world of football. For the former Juventus player, there could be no shortage of questions relating to Juventus. The defender, now in MLS, began like this: “I realized I was at the end of my journey with the Juventus. I thought I would like to experience America, a place that has always fascinated me. I only evaluated offers that inspired me as the right career ending, also to understand how sport-business lives in the United States and open myself up to new cultures. After Los Angeles? Certainly not other teams, I have to understand when but we will return to Italy. My life should be in Turin. I would like to give stability to the family, I have many projects and ideas, more at a managerial level, and I have time to prepare by understanding all the opportunities”.