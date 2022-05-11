Giorgio Chiellini says goodbye to Juventus. “What I could do I did. On Monday I will say goodbye to the Stadium, then I will make some remnants in Florence, perhaps”, says the 37-year-old defender after the Italian Cup final lost to Inter. “I will quit, for years I have been saying that I do not want to end up struggling. Tonight, as long as I did it, I seem to have proved to be up to it. For this, I am leaving with joy and serenity”, he told Mediaset microphones. “When you spend so many years in Juve, this shirt and this club come into you. Soon I will be the biggest fan.” Chiellini joined Juventus in 2005 and was the protagonist in particular in the cycle of 9 consecutive league titles between 2012 and 2020.