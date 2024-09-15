Rome (Reuters)

Juventus have announced the return of former international defender Giorgio Chiellini, in an executive role focusing on relations with local and international institutions involved in the game.

“In truth, Chiellini never left, and his heart, soul and values ​​were always linked to the club, on and off the pitch,” the club said in a statement. “From September 16, he will take up the role of Institutional Relations Officer for Football.”

Chiellini has 117 caps and led Italy to Euro 2020, when they beat England on penalties at Wembley.

He spent the majority of his career at Juventus, helping them win 9 consecutive league titles, 5 Coppa Italia titles and 5 Supercoppa Italiana titles.

He also holds an MBA from the University of Turin.

Chiellini retired from professional football last December, before becoming a player development coach at Los Angeles FC, which he joined in 2022 after leaving Juventus.